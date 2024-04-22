Welcome to Peter Chang Gaithersburg

Introducing the first Tapas style Peter Chang restaurant owned by award-winning Chef Peter Chang, who has cooked for restaurants throughout the South East and DMV area.

With the exception of dishes specified on our party menu, ALL other dishes at our restaurant are served in tapas style. They are small plates full of big flavor, so our guests can sample and share a wide variety of authentic Chinese dishes without breaking the bank. Satisfy your cravings while also satiating your wallet.





We combine authentic Sichuan flavors with modern creativity with passion. The food was served tapas-style for sharing and was expertly prepared with local ingredients to take your taste buds to the heart of Sichuan. Join us for a culinary adventure that blends centuries-old recipes with contemporary innovations.